Tower token Price Tops $0.0253 on Top Exchanges (TOWER)

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Tower token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tower token has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.59 or 0.00239162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00097114 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tower token Profile

Tower token is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

