Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post $385.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $7,928,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.87. 218,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.