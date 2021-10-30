TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%.

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.11. 2,682,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,685. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTE. TheStreet upgraded TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

