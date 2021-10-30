Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Receives C$5.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 191,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$731,072.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$731,072.08. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 461,600 shares of company stock worth $1,920,780.

Shares of Total Energy Services stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,063. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$5.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06. The stock has a market cap of C$220.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$84.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

