Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 222.6% in October

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 222.6% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TPZ opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 246,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

