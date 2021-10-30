Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Up 140.0% in October

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of TTP stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.85. 10,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

