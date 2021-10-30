TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.30. TORM shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 5,073 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $611.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of -344.89.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TORM by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth about $2,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth about $991,000. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of TORM by 667.7% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 95,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of TORM by 47.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

