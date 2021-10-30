Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives C$22.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.82.

Several brokerages have commented on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at C$18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 32.47, a current ratio of 32.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 EPS for the current year.

About Topaz Energy

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.