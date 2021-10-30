Tokes (TKS) 1-Day Volume Hits $79.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokes has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002083 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

