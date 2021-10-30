Timothy M. Cook Sells 15,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE OSH opened at $47.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

