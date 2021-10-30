Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

NASDAQ TSBK traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 11,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,224. The firm has a market cap of $231.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million for the quarter.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

