Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.34 to C$10.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 89.60, a quick ratio of 89.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$789.33 million and a PE ratio of 19.08. Timbercreek Financial has a 12 month low of C$7.39 and a 12 month high of C$9.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.49.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

