thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,397,700 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the September 30th total of 1,823,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,788.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

