THG (LON:THG) Given New GBX 510 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

THG (LON:THG) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on THG from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 624 ($8.15) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 680.80 ($8.89).

LON THG opened at GBX 216.60 ($2.83) on Wednesday. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 209.66 ($2.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The stock has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 550.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 593.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61.

In other THG news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Also, insider Damian Sanders purchased 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £49,792.82 ($65,054.64). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 46,926 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,802.

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

