TheStreet Upgrades The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMA opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 248,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 234.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.