TheStreet Upgrades PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) to B

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Get PetroChina alerts:

PTR stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06. PetroChina has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 115.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 108,823 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,873,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 224.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PetroChina during the second quarter worth about $2,650,000. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.