TheStreet Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to B

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

