TheStreet Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) to B

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.
Shares of OMAB stock opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.
