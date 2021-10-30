THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $285,608.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 438.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.