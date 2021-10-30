The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $85.01

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$85.01 and traded as high as C$90.48. The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$89.74, with a volume of 2,567,628 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$85.06. The stock has a market cap of C$163.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

