The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10,505.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,094 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 416,133 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $28,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

