The Timken Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 3,108 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,843% compared to the typical volume of 160 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Get The Timken alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,662,000 after acquiring an additional 123,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after acquiring an additional 288,614 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,581,000 after acquiring an additional 388,827 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after acquiring an additional 890,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $70.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken has a 52 week low of $57.80 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.