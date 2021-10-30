The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.350-$8.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,724. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $323.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $355.65.

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

