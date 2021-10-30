The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,772 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 45.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,691 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,280,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,556,000 after acquiring an additional 185,857 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.7% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,749,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,959,000 after acquiring an additional 488,260 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

PG stock opened at $142.99 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09. The stock has a market cap of $346.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 749,224 shares of company stock valued at $106,932,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.