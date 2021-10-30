The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inotiv by 161.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter worth $221,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inotiv by 139.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.80 million, a PE ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 2.09. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NOTV has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Inotiv Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.