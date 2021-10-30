The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $182,000 Stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,042,003 shares in the company, valued at $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

