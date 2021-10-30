The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 46,288 Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay alerts:

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Teekay Co. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $357.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.