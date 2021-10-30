The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 19,843 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,012.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after buying an additional 1,563,926 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 22.7% in the first quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 594,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ FLL opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.56 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.09. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $12.18.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.44 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

