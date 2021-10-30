The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $228.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

