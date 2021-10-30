The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 86,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 2,031,048 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMO opened at $4.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.98. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lowered Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Romeo Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

