The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,533,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of VER stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.