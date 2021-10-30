The Macerich Company (MAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Macerich has a payout ratio of -113.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect The Macerich to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

The Macerich stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Macerich stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 417.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.13% of The Macerich worth $43,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

