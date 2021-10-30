The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:THG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.00. 308,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,030. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $94.96 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average is $136.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,571 shares of company stock worth $1,599,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.