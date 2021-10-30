The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock Position Lowered by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 176,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.29% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $145,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

GBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

GBX stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4,106.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

