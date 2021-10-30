The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €131.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €149.50 ($175.88).

EPA SU opened at €148.90 ($175.18) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €149.47 and its 200-day moving average is €139.72. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

