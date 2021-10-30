The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €110.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €100.57 ($118.32).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €87.24 ($102.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €85.26.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.