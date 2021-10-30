The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €55.00 Price Target

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.25 ($74.42).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

