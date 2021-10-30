The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FDVA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Get The Freedom Bank of Virginia alerts:

About The Freedom Bank of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia is a community oriented bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It services include personal banking, business banking, and mortgage banking. The company was founded on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.