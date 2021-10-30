The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
FDVA traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $13.25.
About The Freedom Bank of Virginia
