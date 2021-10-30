The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

The First of Long Island stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. 92,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,595. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $477.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from The First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The First of Long Island stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 1,010.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of The First of Long Island worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.