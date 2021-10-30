The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.240-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Coca-Cola also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Truist lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.44.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. 24,376,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,679,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.