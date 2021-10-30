The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-$2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.31-$37.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.83 billion.The Coca-Cola also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.240-$2.280 EPS.

KO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. 24,376,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,679,901. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

