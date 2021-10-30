The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 122,324 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Chemours worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

CC opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

