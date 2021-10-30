The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives $37.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.78.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 390.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 412.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $5,331,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 4.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,331,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CC opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The Chemours has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chemours will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

