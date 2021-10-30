The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

CHEF traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 306,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,049. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,481 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,647,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,477,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after acquiring an additional 298,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 225,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

