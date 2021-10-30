The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,320,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock worth $538,715,994 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Carlyle Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.52% of The Carlyle Group worth $744,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

