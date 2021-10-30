The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BDVSY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The Bidvest Group has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.8047 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

