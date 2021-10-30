The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Up 305.7% in October

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, an increase of 305.7% from the September 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 499.0 days.

BKGFF stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $67.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

