The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 32.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $30.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

In other news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,532 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.