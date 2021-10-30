TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $19.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 376.67%.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,219,659.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,908,578.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,867 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFS Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

