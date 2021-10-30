TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $9.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,273. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFII. TD Securities cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

