Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.500-$2.700 EPS.

Shares of TEVA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. 15,490,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,879,696. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

